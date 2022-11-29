Blue taxi drivers in Bristol are warning there may be fewer accessible cabs for people with disabilities in the future as the city's clean air zone comes into effect.

The zone is designed to improve air quality in Bristol by charging those driving the most polluting vehicles, with fines of up to £120.

It officially came into effect yesterday (29 November) though some temporary exemptions are in place until the end of March to allow people to get prepared.

But those driving the city's blue hackney carriages have warned the zone may lead to fewer accessible taxis as drivers swap their non-compliant wheelchair-friendly cars for smaller, private cars.

Mohammad Islam, from the Bristol Blue Licensed Taxi Association, said: "Lots of drivers do the school run for the disabled or the wheelchair users' children and people will be, especially with the elderly people, people with special needs, people with the wheelchair, they will be in difficulties to find a blue car [sic]."

Another cabbie, Jante Mohemed, agreed, saying he has seen many of his colleagues swap their blue cars for private hire vehicles.

"It's affected a lot of drivers," Jante said.

"A lot of drivers - they bought a small car. Usually, we've got the wheelchair, but no one can afford to buy the wheelchair car, because it must be an electric one.

"So, everyone goes to private cars and buys small cars and less Hackneys," he added.

Charges range depending on the type of vehicle being driven, with older, non-compliant cars being charged £9 a day, the same price a taxi will face.

The council says people who refuse to pay could be charged up to £120

The drivers of older light goods vehicles (LGVs) will also pay £9, but polluting heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) must pay £100, along with busses and coaches.

People who fail to pay will be issued with a penalty charge notice of £120, which is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

The scheme will now apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is believed to affect an estimated 75,000 drivers a day.

Bristol City Council, who introduced the scheme, has said that more than seven in ten drivers will be unaffected by the clean air zone as they already meet emission standards. They expect this figure to rise as more people switch to cleaner vehicles or different methods of transport.

The council hopes the scheme will improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions.

It has provided exemptions for certain eligible groups such as residents and people working within the zone, those earning less than £26,000 a year as well as Blue Badge holders. Those visiting and attending hospitals in the city are also exempt.

The council says all the information regarding the zone, including whether a vehicle is exempt, can be accessed on its website.