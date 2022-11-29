A driver has died and a pedestrian is seriously injured following a car crash in Newquay.

A blue BMW X5 collided with the walker on Berry Road at around 5.15pm yesterday (28 November).

A local man in his 70s who was driving the car died at the scene following and his next of kin have been informed.

Another man in his 60s, who is also local to the area, was seriously injured and has been taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is being urged to contact the force either via their website or by calling 101 and quoting log number 0641 of 28 November.