A muck heap is believed to have broken the fall of a school bus which overturned and crashed into a field in Somerset.

The bus was carrying staff and pupils from Frome College when it crashed on Oldford Hill, Frome, and landed on its roof in a field yesterday afternoon (28 November).

A small number of people, including schoolchildren, had to be taken to hospital after the accident. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Farmers Graham and Jenny Blakey, who own the field and use it to keep their horses, were among the first on the scene.

"I went into autopilot," Jenny told ITV News West Country. " I just came down straight away and started helping the kids out of the back of the coach, which is an emergency exit so the kids could just slide out.

"Then I just hugged lots of the girls and told them they were ok."

She added: “I think the fact it went onto our muck heap, it broke the fall, it stopped the bus rolling over more. I think it saved the coach from collapsing completely.”

She also praised the emergency response, saying: "I just kept saying to the kids 'help is coming, help is coming' - luckily the emergency response was very quick.

“Most of the kids just wanted to ring their mum."

Police, fire crews, paramedics and two air ambulances attended the scene.

In a joint statement issued last night, Avon and Somerset Police, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the first call about the incident came in at around 3.35pm.

They added: "A number of passengers, including schoolchildren, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

"A small number are being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment or assessment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers are liaising with the relevant school, as well as the parents of children involved in this incident.

"Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision."

Frome College also issued a statement confirming its staff and students were involved in the crash.

The school confirmed its principal and vice principal went to the scene.

It added: "We have been informed that there are no life-threatening injuries.

"We will issue a further statement once all the details are established and ask that you do not speculate or post details of the accident on social media."

ITV News West Country has contacted the school and police for a further update.