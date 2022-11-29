Five people have been arrested in Wiltshire, as part of a large-scale crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Four men and one woman were arrested by officers, as part of the third phase of Operation Scorpion, a regional initiative targeting illegal activity between 23 and 27 November.

The operation ran across the five forces in the South West – Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Dorset and Gloucester, in partnership with charity Crimestoppers.

Police seized £2000 in cash and approximately £4000 worth of class-A drugs.

A 31-year-old man from Trowbridge and a 29-year-old man from Surrey were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, both of whom have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old woman from Chippenham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class-A drugs and was released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from Leeds were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned about the supply of class-A drugs and have been bailed while enquiries continue.

Wiltshire Police officers were also patrolling pubs and clubs in Swindon, educating the public on the impact of taking drugs.

Det Insp Darren Ambrose said: “This was a successful weekend targeting the drug supply networks across Wiltshire, and the operation means a large quantity of cash and class A drugs has been taken out of the market.

“I’d like to thank our local communities for the vital role they play in providing intelligence and information to us, as without it warrants like these would be much more difficult.

“Drugs have an incredibly harmful effect in communities and ruin lives, both for the users and the people around them, and they have a knock-on effect of associated violence, robbery, and anti-social behaviour.

“As well as disrupting drug supply networks, Operation Scorpion is also about educating the public on the impact using drugs can have on your personal life and what you stand to lose, such as your relationships, job, home, and reputation.

“The operation shows that we will stop at nothing to make Wiltshire and the South West free from drugs.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson added: “Wiltshire, and the South West, is simply no place for drugs – with coordinated drug line disruptions and police activity over the weekend, dealers and recreational drug users should be getting the message loud and clear.

“Taking drugs at the weekend – or on a night out - isn’t harmless fun and that is why the night-time economy was a focus for Operation Scorpion this time around, combined with targeted disruptions.”