There are now more than 100,000 people in England and Wales who identify as Cornish.

The number of people who said they identified as Cornish, or Cornish alongside another identity, was 30,000 more in the 2021 Census compared to the 2011 Census.

And they are not just all in Cornwall - there are 13,045 people outside Cornwall who identify as Cornish only.

Many of those have not gone far, with 1,290 Cornish people currently living in Devon and a large concentration of those living in Plymouth.

There are also pockets of people identifying as Cornish in Bristol, while 799 people in London said they were Cornish.

99,754 People across England and Wales identify as Cornish

The deputy director of the Office of National Statistics Jon Wroth-Smith said: “Today’s data gives the first insights into how many people identify as Cornish.

“We can see, in Cornwall, the number of people who chose to describe their national identity as ‘Cornish only’ increased by just under 30,000.

"There’s even more data to follow. Next year we will produce an analytical report on the population who identify as Cornish, and how their health, housing, work and education differs from those who do not identify as Cornish.”

The ONS has also released data on ethnic groups, languages and religion.

Nearly 87% of people living in Cornwall identified their ethnic group as white British. This is above the England and Wales average of 74.4%.

In terms of religion, 46.2% of people reported no religion in Cornwall, while 45.4% said they were Christian. A further 1,769 people said they were Pagan - making it the third most commonly described religion in Cornwall.