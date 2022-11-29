Play Brightcove video

A student from Frome College has been found to have potentially life-changing injuries after the school bus they were travelling on overturned.

The coach was carrying 45 people back to the college following a history trip to Chepstow when it crashed on Oldford Hill, Frome, just after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (28 November).

Multiple pupils needed to be taken to hospital after the accident, though air ambulances in attendance were not used to transport patients.

It was initially thought that none of their injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.

But police have revealed this evening confirmed that one student remains in hospital with what has now been assessed as potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers have announced that an inspector has been in contact with the victim's family to understand more about the injury and to offer support.

It comes as officers investigating the crash revealed a number of details about the incident.

Inspector Matt Reed, from the Mendip Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that the bus driver and the company is assisting officers with their enquiries.

In a statement, Inspector Reed said: "We can confirm breathalyser tests were carried out at the scene and returned a negative result.

"The vehicle has been seized and will be examined, as per normal procedures.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage showing the bus in the moments before the incident is being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222285621.

'We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift response'

It follows the principal of Frome College, Emma Reynolds, writing to parents to update them on the situation and to thank the local community for their support.

In the letter, she said: "Some students were injured and taken to hospital, others received treatment at the scene for minor injuries. Staff and students were understandably very shaken by this experience.

"We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift and professional response last night and we would also like to thank the local community for all their support."

She went on to add that the college is "continuing to support students, parents and the wider school community" and that staff would "kindly ask that people respect the privacy of pupils and parents at this time".

Parents of pupils at Frome College also received a letter from Inspector Reed earlier today.

He said the "serious incident... must have been frightening for all involved" and paid tribute to "the students, parents/carers and staff for the courage they showed" in such "distressing circumstances".

He confirmed that all "relevant" emergency services attended the scene and "several students were taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment".

"Our thoughts are with them, and we wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash and transferred some children to hospital Credit: Jenny Blakey

He added: "An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the collision. We aim to establish how and why the coach left the carriageway.

"The company which owns the coach, and the driver are assisting us with our enquiries. As is standard procedure, the driver was tested for the presence of alcohol and drug use at the scene, and this was negative. He will be interviewed at a later date.

"The coach itself will be examined by a police vehicle examiner. It was fitted with a tachograph and this too will be examined."

Concerned parents have been urged to speak to police constable Luke Marchant, who is the investigating officer for the crash and is based in Bridgwater.

People can also contact Frome's Neighbourhood Policing Team, based in the town's police station.