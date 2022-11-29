A Bridport resident had to flee his property after three men broke in, armed with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Dorset Police have launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary in the Alexandra Road area.

Officers were called just after 5pm on Sunday 27 November and carried out a search assisted with the police helicopter.

They say the offenders forced the victim out of the address, and he was able to run away from the scene in the direction of Elizabeth Avenue. He did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police say the men are all described as white. Two were approximately five feet eight inches tall and were wearing black face masks and black hooded tops with the hood up.

The third man is described as five feet 11 inches tall and of stocky build.

Detective Inspector Andy Marsh, of Dorset County CID, said: “A full investigation has been launched into the incident and a cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

“I would ask anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area around the relevant time to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to hear from any residents or motorists who may have either CCTV or dashcam footage that will assist our enquiries.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 27:414.