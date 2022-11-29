Tributes have been paid to a "popular" and "charming" teenager who died after being hit by a car outside his school in Swindon.

Harry Parker, 14, died at the scene of the incident in Akers Way, near Nova Hreod Academy, on Friday (25 November).

In a statement issued today, the school said he will be "greatly missed" by everyone who knew him.

It adds: “Everyone at Nova Hreod is deeply saddened by the loss of Harry Parker who was a very popular and charming young man with a fantastic sense of humour.

"He cared for his friends deeply and was a keen football player. Across the school, we are mourning this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

A gofundme page set up with a target of raising £1,000 to support Harry's family has raised more than £10,000.

Wiltshire Police says the driver of the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on bail.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident - or has dashcam footage - to get in touch by contacting the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.