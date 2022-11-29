Police have launched an urgent appeal for new information almost four months after a woman vanished from a park in Bristol at night.

Denise Jarvis was last seen entering Southey Park in Kingswood, on the outskirts of Bristrol, at around 10pm on 3 August.

The 43-year-old has not been seen or heard from since. The Kingswood woman has also not used her bank cards or her mobile phone since the night she went missing, ITV News West Country understands.

Detectives with Avon and Somerset Police have said they are very concerned for her welfare and are asking for her to get in touch, either with them or with her family, so they know that she is okay.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender from the force's major crime investigations team says he is "deeply concerned about her" and that the situation is "very worrying".

Denise Jarvis has not been since she disappeared from Southey Park, pictured, on 3 August

He said: "We've done lots of enquiries and there is absolutely no trace of her since 3 August.

"We've carried out extensive enquiries, we've spoken to lots of her friends and relatives and we've heard nothing from her."

Inspector Lavender added that the missing person investigation is continuing and a "full review of all actions and enquiries" is taking place "to ensure no stone is left unturned".

He said: “Within the past few days we’ve carried out further expert-led co-ordinated searches in the South Gloucestershire area, and more searches are planned.

Denise is white and is said to have long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy floral dress, a green sleeveless puffer-style jacket and white shoes. Although from South Gloucestershire, she also has links with Reading and Stourport, and is said to have an interest in narrowboats.

Posters appealing for information have been put up in the park and around Kingswood, where Denise is from

Officers have been putting up flyers in the park where she went missing as well as in the local area, and have also made a direct appeal to her.

Inspector Lavender said: "Our message is: Your family are very worried about you and only want to know that you’re safe.

"Please get in touch with us, or with one of your loved ones, as soon as you can, so we can get you any support or help you need."

Detectives say anyone who knows where Denise is should call 999 and quote reference 5222186376.

Anyone with any other information is being urged to call 101. The force has also launched an online portal, where people can send information directly to officers working on the investigation, and which can be accessed here.