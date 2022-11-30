Play Brightcove video

Watch how traffic made its way around the lorry

A Cornwall road was blocked in both directions this morning (30 November) after a lorry got stuck under a bridge on the A38.

The incident happened at the Railway Bridge in the Trerulefoot area.

The lorry, which was carrying a digger struck the bridge at around 7:30am.

The road was blocked by queueing traffic for nearly an hour and Network rail and police were called to the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said "Police were called at around 7:30am following reports of a lorry having struck the bridge near Trerulefoot roundabout.

"Police attended and the lorry has since been moved and traffic is flowing freely. Network Rail have attended to assess the bridge and have no concerns at this time."

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reported the road had been cleared shortly before 8:30am.

"Road cleared and traffic easing, earlier bridge strike by vehicle on A38 in both directions at The Railway Bridge.