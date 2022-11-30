Famous gig-goer 'Big Jeff' has returned home from hospital after he was badly injured in a fire.

Jeff Johns, from Bristol suffered 50% burns in a cooking accident at his home in Totterdown in June.

He had been recovering at Southmead Hospital since August after initially being treated at a specialist burns unit in Swansea.

In a post on social media, he announced he was being discharged from hospital, saying he was 'nervous' about returning home.

The post reads: "I've got some big news to announce, I thought what with it being the World Cup I would announce it in the style of a football chant.

"Ahem clears voice I'm Being Discharged In The Morning, Discharged In The Morning, I'm Being Discharged in The Morning. I'm nervous."

During his stay at Southmead Hospital he continued to use his artistic talents, painting a window and raising money for Fresh Arts, the arts programme for North Bristol NHS Trust.

Following the announcement he would be returning home, there has been an outpouring of support and messages online.

His fans have called it 'wonderful news', wishing him the best with his continued recovery.

One user, Joanne Merchant, wrote: "Amazing news Jeff. You're an inspiration!"

Another, Gaz Williams, said: "Great news Jeff! Can’t wait to see you out and about again. We miss you!"

Before he was injured in the house fire Jeff would normally attend gigs most nights, making him one of the most prolific concertgoers in the country.