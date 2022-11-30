Bristol harbourside residents 'stuck' and 'frustrated' over cladding delays

People living at Bristol harbourside say they feel “stuck" and "frustrated" after a delay in removing potentially dangerous cladding from their blocks of flats.

They are yet to see the results of a fire safety survey and say their insurance premiums have gone “through the roof”.

Built in 2003, the Harbourside estate consists of the Crescent, which faces the S.S. Great Britain, and two buildings further back from the water - Balmoral House and Waverley House.

The developer for all three buildings is Crest Nicholson, while the freeholder is E&J. The site's management agent and residents' point of contact is Hillcrest.

Patrick Williams is the secretary of the leaseholders' association for Balmoral House and Waverley House, representing around 70 residents.

He bought his flat at the end of 2019, but at the start of 2020, he says Hillcrest informed him and his neighbours that the outer skin of the building had unsafe cladding that needed replacement.

Although it was deemed safe at the time of construction, residents were told the cladding no longer satisfies legal building safety requirements.

The product on the outer walls is non-aluminium composite cladding (non-ACM) - similar but not the same as the ACM cladding on Grenfell Tower.

Although the developer and freeholder say they are "assessing the scope of works necessary" and are in "active dialogue to ensure this is achieved as quickly as possible", the cladding has still not been removed.

Residents say they are feeling increasingly uncertain about what the remediation works will be and when they will happen, particularly as they are yet to see a key survey assessing the risk.

Chair of the leaseholders' association David Mair said: "They commissioned their own survey, but they haven't shared the results.

"It’s been requested several times through the management company, they haven't provided it, but they’ve intimated (via Hillcrest) that they want to downgrade the remediation work.

“They’re talking about cutting down on what they’re prepared to do, and our concern is that they’re going to take shortcuts.

"We're finding that some of the things we thought would be done will not be. And on top of that, there are just endless delays.”

As the situation drags on, it is residents who feel they are paying the cost.

David said: "We’re paying because the risk is seen to be high, but they’re wrangling to suggest the risk be seen as lower [than previously thought], and in the meantime, over the months, we’re being squeezed, and we can’t exert any influence.

“We’ve said if they’re going to downgrade the report at the very least, they need to cut the insurance premiums, but we’re trying lots of routes and not getting very far. Crest are absolutely inaccessible.

“I live on the top floor, and there’s a supposed issue with fire safety, but it’s not just safety - it’s your future.

"I’d like to move, but I can’t because people don’t want to buy while this is going on. You’re stuck."

Asked about residents' concerns, a spokesperson from E&J said: ”Crest and the freeholder are in agreement on the priority and importance of remediating building safety defects at this property and are in active dialogue to ensure this is achieved as quickly as possible.

“Crest is currently assessing the scope of works necessary under the PAS 9880 standard, which it anticipated the government will mandate.

"Once plans have been fully agreed, the details will, of course, be shared with leaseholders, but that stage has not yet been reached.

“The process of remediation is reliant on the Government finalising its contract with developers like Crest, which have signed the Building Safety Repairs Pledge to put right safety defects in buildings which they developed.

"As other freeholders have done, we urge the Government to expedite this process to ensure that swift progress can be made.

"The freeholder is confident that this will lead to a positive result, with leaseholders protected from costs as the Government intends.”

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson added: “Crest Nicholson has signed the industry pledge to remediate life safety-critical defects on buildings over 11m built in the last thirty years.

"Accordingly, we are actively working with our consultants and liaising with the building owner’s representative, its team of advisors and its selected contractor to determine the appropriate remedial works scheme for Balmoral and Waverley House.

“The appraisal of the external walls has been undertaken, but it does not set out the final scope of remediation works intended.

"We are currently finalising the proposed scope with input from consultants and a specialist contractor.

"We are doing everything we can to expedite the process and ensure the earliest practicable start on site.

"Once plans are agreed, we will share full details of the PAS 9980 and works to be undertaken with residents before progressing with the agreed remediation works.”

Hillcrest declined to comment.