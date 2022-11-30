Family can't go home for Christmas after house struck by landslide

A Gloucestershire family have been told they won't be able to return home for Christmas after a landslide struck their house.

On November 10, Amy Pearce and her family were asleep at the house in Redbrook when they were awoken by a loud noise.

"The next thing I knew the doorbell went and it was a neighbour saying: 'Quick, get out the house, there is a landslide.' So we just sort of grabbed the children and left. We didn't see much of the house because it was so dark. It was awful.

"Trying to wake up my children and tell them that we needed to leave while trying to remain calm was difficult."

The family who has lived at the home for three and a half years have not been back since the incident happened.

Most of their belongings were left behind when they made their quick escape.

Amy says the landslide knocked the home's garage back into the house, leaving it unstable and unusable.

The work to repair the home will take from 12 to 18 months meaning that the family will not be able to return to the family home for Christmas.

"Now we are in a B&B – it's lovely, the people have been wonderful with us. But it's not home and now, with Christmas approaching, we are kind of looking for something to rent but who knows? There is nothing out there at the moment in regard to renting" she said.

Amy says the repair work will take from 12 to 18 months to complete Credit: BPM Media

"I feel that I'm glad we got out but it is overwhelming not knowing where we are going to live – especially with children involved.

"They understand what has happened and that we won't be going home for Christmas – I think they are just remaining hopeful that we will find somewhere eventually for Christmas."

A spokesperson for Severn Trent confirmed that a burst water main was reported in Redbrook on the same day, which was stopped within 24 hours of being reported.

They also confirmed an investigation into the slippage was currently ongoing and the cause remained unclear.