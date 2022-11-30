Play Brightcove video

Watch our chat with Neil Warnock here.

Footballing legend Neil Warnock has officially retired from management - though he has done that five times before. Now he has been looking back on his career and successful period in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

The 73-year-old managed the Pilgrims between 1995 and 1997 taking them all the way to glory in the 1996 play-off final at Wembley.

He holds the records for most promotions by a manager and the most football matches managed in English football, with more than 1,600.

Despite his career taking him across the length and width of the country, Warnock has continued to base himself in the West Country.

He and his wife Sharon fell in love with the region when he was in charge of the Green Army in the mid-90s and now he has officially retired they continue to spend their time here.

After spells in charge of QPR, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Leeds he most recently called time on his spell in the dugout in April of this year.

His career since his retirement has gone in a different direction, he has found himself regularly filling slots as a football pundit and guest on talk shows. Recently, though, his popularity has hit new heights.

"I have joined social media," he told ITV News.

"My kids couldn't believe it, they genuinely couldn't. They thought it was hilarious. I never thought I would be on it but here I am.

"I am really enjoying it as well and people are always full of banter and up for a laugh, and I enjoy that. I like being involved with spreading some joy."

Warnock said he's "incredibly proud" of Argyle Credit: PA

Not only has his Twitter page amassed a big following but his new podcast titled 'Die For Three Points' has shot straight to near the top of the leaderboards.

"When I was told that it had become the second most streamed sport podcast in the country I couldn't believe it," he continued.

"I just get on there and we don't really plan what we are going to talk about but we take a look at what is going in football and then we comment on it and different stories pop up.

"It is funny because it brings a smile to my face, that is why I enjoy it, and so finding out it makes others happy as well has been brilliant."

The maverick manager is much-loved at many of his previous clubs but he has a strong connection to Plymouth.

"I absolutely love coming back here," he said when visiting Home Park.

"It is just so special. I have so many amazing memories of the time here. They are great supporters and a great club. They really look after their own and so it has meant a great deal to me when I am able to come back and they cheer me on to the pitch and everything else.

"This club is a part of me and it makes me feel so incredibly proud."

Neil has also been doing a number of Q and A events across the country. He has sold out venues in the north and will be hosting a very special one on the pitch at Home Park in June of 2023.

"I have found the Q and A talks really good, people seem to have really enjoyed them as well" he continued.

"Being able to get up here and chat about the stuff is a real privilege and hopefully next year we can all get together and talk about some of the best moments of our time together."

But Warnock has famously retired from the dugout before, so when quizzed over whether he could ever be tempted back in to management again in the future, he revealed he couldn't make any promises.

"No," he laughed when asked if he could confirm his retirement once and for all.

"You just never know do you? I am 99% sure that I am done but I just can't make any promises. There is that 1% that you just never know."