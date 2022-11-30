A horse rescue charity just outside Bristol has been battling to save the lives of a horse and her young foal who were discarded like rubbish and left for dead.

Horseworld received a call to say the mare who had given birth had been abandoned. She was so weak that she could barely stand, meaning she was unable to provide for her foal.

Head of Equine Welfare, Sarah Hollister said: “It was a miracle she had managed to give birth to a living foal when she was in such horrendous condition herself."

“Her skeletal body had nothing left to give her baby and they were both in imminent danger of dying.” Credit: Horseworld

The mare, now named Blossom, had to be offered water frequently in small amounts. She was so thirsty, she risked overwhelming her depleted system by desperately gulping down everything that was offered to her.

The two horses will stay in the care of the charity while they undergo a tailored rehabilitation programme in the hope they will both make a full recovery.

Blossom and Forest are two of many horses that have been saved from similar circumstances in the past few months and Horseworld anticipate that there will be many more rescues made in the coming winter months.

Forest the foal is being looked after by the staff at Horseworld Credit: Horseworld

How can I Help?

A Winter Appeal has been launched in an attempt to cover some of the extensive costs associated with rehabilitating Blossom and Forest as well as others in the charity’s care.HorseWorld’s Fundraising Coordinator, Amy Williams said: “We understand times are hard for everyone at the moment so we’re really appreciative of any donations our supporters can give.

She added: “The cost of living crisis is hitting charities hard and we anticipate the need for our services to increase dramatically as horse owners feel the pinch. We’re already seeing a higher-than-average number of horses being abandoned and neglected. As the winter draws in, we need to be prepared to help as many as we can.