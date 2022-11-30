Royal Navy aviators have raised more than £6,000 to bring a stray puppy they befriended while on deployment home to the UK.

Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron took in the dog during a storm in Montenegro and named her ‘KT’.

KT was very fond of cable ties and would spend all day around the Merlin helicopter while work was carried out to replace the engine at Podgorica Military Air Base.

They now plan to bring her home to their base at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset and make her the squadron’s mascot.

The fundraising page they set up has already tripled its target of £2,000.

They now plan to bring her home to their base at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset and make her the squadron’s mascot. Credit: Royal Navy

Petty Officer ‘Frank’ Stapleton of 845 Naval Air Squadron said: “Before leaving Montenegro a few of us got in touch with a local charity and also liaised with a few of the Montenegro Air Force (MAF) pilots about getting her back to the UK and giving her a proper home.

“As she wasn’t scared of noisy aircraft, having spent her short life so far on an airfield which happened to be the home of the MAF and the international airport for Montenegro, we feel she’ll be right at home on 845 NAS.

He added: “We believe with will probably take somewhere close to £2,000 to fully vaccinate her and transport her back to the UK.

“She is currently with a Montenegrin dog foster family organised by the charity that we have vetted, and has already started receiving the required medical treatment and care needed to pass customs.”