A woman who was stabbed nine times by her former partner has described the emotional and physical impact the attack had on her and her daughter as he was jailed for 17 years.

Jodie was repeatedly stabbed by Liam Davis with four different kitchen knives following an argument at her home in Southmead in Bristol.

Addressing Davis in a statement read out at Bristol Crown Court during the sentencing today (November 30), the 25-year-old asked him why he'd never explained why he attacked her.

“I attended the trial to try and understand why you did what you did that day,” she said.

“The trial didn’t answer that question so I suppose I will never know.

“Did you hate me so much that day that you wanted to kill me?

“You could have just punched or slapped me, but you got four knives to hurt me. Did you hate me so much?”

The victim also went on to say she worried about how the incident would affect their young daughter, who saw the attack take place.

“Who knows how long it will take her to overcome what she witnessed?

“I have noticed things about her since that day. She doesn’t like blue cars; she is hesitant in trusting men.

“I have had to try and explain to her about prisons and that her dad is there as he has been bad.

“All she wants is a normal dad and mum like we used to be.”

Their young daughter also wrote something which Jodie included in her statement for the court.

It read: “It made me really upset and I cried to tears. I was trying to help but I just didn’t know what to do.

“When Daddy came out he called me and dragged me out the house into the car and drove off and left Mummy looking for me.

“Why did you make us leave mummy to die like that?

“I’m happy now but I still worry because it’s very scary because he nearly killed Mummy and I thought you loved each other and loved me.

“I miss my dad.”

Liam was sentenced with 17 years in jail Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Ending her statement, Jodie added: “During the trial, you [Davis] had an opportunity to look at me and say sorry for what happened, you never did.

“That would have been a good time to say it, as it would have meant something, any other time after that just doesn’t have the same value.”

Investigating officer David Nicholls said: “Jodie remarkably found the courage to read her statement out in court today and the strength and bravery it took to do this should not be underestimated.

“I have huge admiration for the resilience she has shown and while it was undoubtedly difficult for her, I hope she found it cathartic.

“Her daughter’s words were particularly heart-breaking to hear and serve as a reminder it’s not just the individuals who suffer physically who are the victims in domestic abuse incidents like this.

“Children and other family members are often significantly adversely affected too.

“I hope now this court process has concluded, Jodie and her daughter are able to move on and begin to rebuild their lives.

“No one should ever have to suffer such violence, especially at the hands of someone they once loved.

“We’d urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship, or anyone who suspects someone they know to be in an abusive relationship, to reach out and speak to us. We are here, and we can help.”