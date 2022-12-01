Bikes worth £22,000 have been stolen from a repair shop in Poundbury.

The break-in at Chasing Tails Bicycle Repairs at Buttermarket happened at around 1am on Thursday 24 November.

The stolen bicycles were a black Evil Chamois Hagar gravel bike, a grey and black Transition Patrol all terrain bike and a red Santa Cruz V10 downhill all terrain bike.

Dorset Police say another burglary was reported at a residential garage in Widcombe Walk at around 2.15am the following day, Friday 25 November. An orange KTM off road motorbike was stolen.

Officers say the two incidents could be linked because of their proximity to each other. They are appealing for information.

Police Constable Maddie Barber said: “We are investigating these burglaries and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Thursday 24 November and Friday 25 November 2022.

"I would also urge residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras to review their footage for anything that might assist us.

“Finally, I would like to hear from anyone who comes across a bicycle or motorbike matching the descriptions of those that were stolen being offered for sale locally or online in unusual circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police here or by calling 101, quoting number 55220190454.