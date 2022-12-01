Staff and Volunteers at Sue Ryder have taken an icy plunge into Cheltenham Lido to raise awareness of their Christmas fundraising.

The jump into the lido was the final day of a month of taking a daily dip in cold water, raising money for people affected by life-limiting conditions.

Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice staff started the challenge at the beginning of November.

Sue Ryder Hospice said: "Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives. Whether that’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition –they’re there when it matters.

"Their doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can."

This dip was the last of a month-long challenge where Sue Ryder staff and Volunteers would take an icy dip every day

The Hospice Director Elise Hoaldley said: They've taken it on as a challenge, it's been a really fun time for them and a real team builder coming out of COVID.

Those who took on the challenge spoke to ITV News West Country as they came out of the Cheltenham Lido earlier today (Thursday 1 December).

One said "It was really cold" while another added "That was very cold but exhilarating, it was wonderful."

A third said: "It was cold but actually I can't feel a thing I'm so numb to it."

The Sue Ryder just giving page has currently raised more than £7,000 beating the target of £6,700.