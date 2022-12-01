Could Elton John be headlining Glastonbury Festival this summer?

Could Elton John himself be heading for Glastonbury Festival this summer?

The BBC Glastonbury webcam appears to have dropped a big hint in the form of an image of a rocket flying over the pyramid stage.

The 'Rocket Man' is currently on an extensive farewell tour, but fans have noticed there's a convenient gap in his schedule exactly when the festival takes place.

Elton himself has also posted on social media that there is 'one last date to announce'.

The gig would be the star's last in the UK as part of the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour - and what better way to say goodbye than performing at the biggest music festival in the world?

To add credence to the rumour, the tweet from the BBC Glasto account linking to the rocket image was 'liked' by Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

Other big acts rumoured for this year's Glastonbury Festival include Harry Styles, Eminem and Arctic Monkeys.

The festival took around an hour to sell out earlier this month, with huge demand blamed for technical difficulties online.