A petrol station in Somerset was closed this morning (1 December) after a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the BP garage at the Cross Keys roundabout in Taunton after reports of a fire on its forecourt.

Pictures show firefighters tackling a car that was engulfed in flames at the entrance to the petrol station.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told ITV: "The fire involved one small private vehicle on the forecourt, which was 80% damaged by fire.

"We used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and small tools to put out the fire. One fire engine from Taunton attended the incident arriving at 8.30am, and leaving at 9:29am.

"We left the vehicle in the hands of the owner."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police added: "At 8.35 am today officers assisted the fire service with a road closure as it dealt with a car fire at a service station on the A358 near Norton Fitzwarren.

A cordon at the scene was lifted approximately 20 minutes later after the fire was brought under control.