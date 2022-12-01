The family of a man who died following a crash in Bath has described him as one of South Africa's finest musicians.

David Leadbetter, 64, died after being involved in a three-car collision in the city on Thursday 24 November.

The crash happened on Claverton Down Road shortly before 7:30 in the evening. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

David was born in the UK but spent much of his life in South Africa.

David will be remembered for his music

His wife Michelle said: "We are truly stunned and saddened by the untimely death of UK-born David James Leadbetter as a result of the devastating collision on Thursday.

"He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and one of South Africa's finest musicians.

"We have lost a humorous, spiritual, compassionate, vibrant, talented and knowledgeable individual.

"He was passionate about music and loved family, friends, nature, animals and life.

"Our world will be significantly diminished by his loss. David was an accomplished musician, something for which he will be remembered."

Michelle continued: "His music lives on and can still be appreciated through his Deep South, Heartland album, a lasting tribute to his talent.

"We appreciate all messages of condolence, support and good wishes from family and friends around the world and our local community around Bath. He may be gone, but never forgotten."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash or may have dashcam footage to come forward.