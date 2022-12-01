Plymouth firm to build Royal Navy's first unmanned submarine

A Plymouth manufacturer has been awarded a contract to build the Royal Navy's first un-crewed submarine.

MSubs Ltd, based on the Estover Trading Estate, will provide the Royal Navy with the “Largest and most complex submarine operated by any European navy”.

They are a company that specialises in the design, manufacture and operation of manned and unmanned vehicles for military and commercial markets.

The 17-tonne submarine will be 12 metres long and 2.2 metres in diameter and is set to dive deeper than any vessel currently in the submarine fleet.

Named ‘Cetus’ after a mythological sea creature, according to the UK government, the vessel will protect critical national infrastructure and monitor sub-sea activity.

It has been reported that the vessel will have the capacity to cover 1000 miles in seven days.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “In order to meet the growing threats to our underwater infrastructure, the Royal Navy needs to be ahead of the competition with cutting-edge capabilities.

"Project Cetus, alongside bringing forward the MROS ships, will help ensure we have the right equipment to protect the security of the UK and our Allies.

"Having the skills base and specialist knowledge to develop and build this vessel in the UK, is a testament to the UK's leading reputation in building surface and sub-surface ships."