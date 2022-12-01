Police have released an e-fit of a man after a girl was sexually assaulted on a path behind a school in Nailsea.

The incident happened between Pound Lane and Clevedon Road, at the rear of Kingshill and Ravenswood School sometime between August and September 2019.

Avon and Somerset Police say they have recently been made aware of the sexual assault, describing it as 'traumatic'.

Officers say they want to speak to the man depicted in the image. He is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with freckles, dark eyes and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a waterproof jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

PC Bill Skinner, said: “The victim, who is now a teenager, showed incredible bravery in coming forward in April this year.

“We fully understand that the traumatic nature of sexual offences means that it can take victims time to report the crime to the police.

"No matter whether it happened three minutes ago, or three years ago, we will ensure victims get the support they need and we fully investigate.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in this image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously.”