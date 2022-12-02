A woman has been jailed for two years for child cruelty following the death of a one-year-old boy.

Stacey Davis, 35, from Melksham left the boy alone in his cot while she went out.

He was later found lifeless and was taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath where he died in June 2018.

Despite an extensive investigation, his cause of death has not been identified.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the major crime investigation team, said: “I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of this young boy.

“Davis’ actions on the day her son died fell well below the duty she owed to him as his mother – she should have loved him, cared for him and put his welfare first, as any loving, doting parent would.

“It has been over four years since he died and I know that this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew and loved him.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly on what has been a challenging and extremely upsetting case and their hard work has ensured it has now been followed through to its conclusion.”