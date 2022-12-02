Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report

The number of people sleeping rough in the South West has increased in the past two years, sparking fears from charities that many will be homeless over Christmas.

St Petrock's in Exeter has released a new fundraising film - and enlisted the help of local band turned global superstars Coldplay to provide the soundtrack.

Charity director Peter Stephenson said: "Getting permission from Coldplay to use 'Christmas Lights' was just incredible. I really didn't think they were going to give permission or even acknowledge our e-mails.

"But they very quickly got back to us and they have been very positive throughout, we couldn't have asked for more."

Community relations manager Claire Wright added: "The local connection was really key.

"Chris Martin has given us the green light, which is wonderful. We feel incredibly lucky that we've had such wonderful support."

The film was shot and edited by Exeter-based production company 'All Told', who did the whole thing for free.

Adam Fausset, one of a team of producers, said: "We live privileged lives, we know we do.

"I find myself moaning about tiny things and then you see someone on the street who is wet and cold. So for us doing this for free is not a problem at all, I think it's the least we can do."