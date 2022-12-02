Europe's biggest street art festival has been cancelled due to increasing costs.

Upfest usually takes place in Bedminster each year - with artists taking over the area's streets to paint dozens of murals.

The event is completely free to attend, with live music and art taking over much of South Bristol.

Last year the event moved to Greville Smyth Park for the first time and attracted more than 50,000 people.

But organisers say rising costs mean Upfest will now only happen every other year, with a break in 2023.

In a statement, they said: "We have made the incredibly tough decision not to hold Upfest in 2023.

"With increasing costs related to the events industry, we simply won't be able raise the necessary funds to put on the event that we know you all love and deserve.

"We're gutted to not to bring Upfest back next year, so instead we will turn our attention to 2024 where we hope to bring this iconic Bristol festival back.

"Mega thanks to everyone who has ever supported the festival over the years and we can't wait to be back at Greville Smyth Park with you all making even more street art magic. Big love, team Upfest."

Houses on North Street painted as part of Upfest this year.

The Upfest team say they will focus on other projects and interventions throughout 2023 including artist exhibitions at their North Street Gallery, as well as getting a head start on 2024 planning.

Steve Hayles, Upfest co-founder said: “After such an incredible festival in 2022, we’re gutted to not be putting on the festival in 2023 but the risk to the organisation is just too great.

"We know our visitors love the festival and it has played a big part in making Bedminster a street art hub for the city and has become known internationally for it.

"With rising infrastructure costs, site fees and without funding, we won't be able to raise the funds we need in 2023 to keep the festival free, so instead we will turn our attention to 2024.

"Anyone who would like to support or sponsor the festival in 2024 would be very welcome and please do get in touch."