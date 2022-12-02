Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher has been discharged from hospital after he suffered a serious head injury during a match.

Fletcher hit his head after crashing into the advertising hoardings that line the pitch at the team's home stadium Twerton Park on 8 November.

The game was immediately abandoned and he was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency neurosurgery that night.

He remained in intensive care for an extended period but was recently moved to a ward.

Now though, just under a month on from the incident, the former Plymouth Argyle forward has confirmed he has been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home with his fiancée.

In a statement released by the club today (2 December), the 23-year-old thanked those who wished him well on his road to recovery and even announced his intention to continue his footballing career in the future.

"I am over the moon to tell you that I have now been discharged from hospital and I am back at home with my fiancée Ellie continuing my rehabilitation following my brain surgery just over three weeks ago," he said.

"Whilst I know that it may take some time to get back out on the pitch, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for your incredible care, love and support.

"It would not have been possible for me to get to this stage without you all."