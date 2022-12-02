Jewellery worth up to £25,000 has been stolen from a house on Prestbury Road in Cheltenham.

The burglary happened between 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 22 November, when thieves searched the property and filled a brown Mulberry bag with the items of jewellery.

The homeowner was away at the time and only discovered the theft when he returned on Sunday (27 November).

Gloucestershire Police say the jewellery has sentimental value and is worth between £20,000 and £25,000.

The full list of what was stolen:

A Panerai Radiomir PAM00336 watch - serial number OP6791PB0602550 - with all its paperwork

A square ring with face of diamonds

A heart diamond necklace (Chopard look)

Military cufflinks

Coins

A pearl necklace

A diamond necklace with a pendant shaped like an apple core

A gold charm necklace - charms included a camel, Christmas tree, heart, shamrock

A diamond bracelet

A necklace with dangling diamonds

Worry beads in ivory and amber with a gold chain

A gold wedding ring with rope marking

A yellow gold antique engagement ring with one stone in cream box

A silver antique ladies' watch

A Chopard happy watch with brown strap and diamonds on the face in original blue box - again with all its paperwork

A sentimental locket from a relative

A small gold ring for the little finger with red detail

A silver Tiffany locket with photo of a man inside

A silver Gucci necklace with a heart and butterfly which has the words Ava and Oaky engraved

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has been offered the jewellery for sale to get in contact.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation.