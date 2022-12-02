A number of power tools, strimmers and lawn mowers have been stolen during a burglary at Wincanton Racecourse.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident and say two John Deere lawn mowers, one John Deere Gator and a large quantity of Stihl power tools, hedge trimmers, strimmers and blowers were taken.

The incident happened on Tuesday 22 November between midnight and 12.30am.

The force is asking for information from the public to help with their enquiries.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area, or who live nearby and may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.

If you have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222280307.