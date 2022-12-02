A Royal Navy fire engine overturned on a major road causing long traffic delays today (Friday 2 December.)

The vehicle toppled over on the A3083 on the Lizard peninsula, close to RNAS Culdrose.

The road blocked between the Chypons Road and the Lizard Point Holiday Park.

A spokesperson for the Royal Navy has confirmed that the fire engine is one of theirs: "We can confirm a fire engine from RNAS Culdrose, on its way as the duty fire and rescue cover for routine flying operations at Predannack Airfield, has overturned on the A3083."

No injuries have been reported.

A recovery operation was begun by the Royal Navy shortly after midday, but the road was blocked for whole afternoon.

It was eventually cleared at around 6.45pm.

