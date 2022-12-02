Police are looking for four people who may be able to help with their investigation into a rape in Devon.

It happened in the car park behind Topsham Fire Station between 2am and 5am on Monday 17 October.

Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A 32-year-old from Torquay was released on police bail, while a 26-year-old from Exeter and a 22-year-old from Topsham were released under investigation.

Police say the four people may have come into contact with the victim earlier in the night at The Vaults nightclub in Exeter city centre.

DI Tanya Youngs said: “We would like to stress that these four people we wish to identify are not suspected of any wrongdoing.

“We believe they interacted with the victim whilst in the nightclub."

Anyone who knows the people pictured or recognises themselves should contact police on 101 quoting reference 50000748636.