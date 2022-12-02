‘Slower journey times’ expected as Met Office issues yellow fog warning

A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of the West Country, including Avon, Wiltshire, Somerset and parts of Devon.

The Met Office has warned that slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, as well as potential disruption to flights.

It has advised that drivers should ensure their lights, especially fog lights are working before setting off on a journey.

The warning was put in place at 4pm on 1 December and will remain until 11am this morning (December 2).