Firefighters are battling a blaze at a thatched house in Ilton, Somerset this morning (2 December).

The fire broke out at a two-story property on Church Road at 10.20am yesterday but emergency services are still at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

The house had to be evacuated and crews have been working to save as much of the property as possible.

At the height of the fire, 19 fire engines were called to the scene and power in the nearby area had to be switched off to deal with the incident.

The Parish Hall opened as a temporary shelter with heating and hot drinks for vulnerable residents.

In a post online, councillor Elaine Simpson said: "Having just arrived home I am reflecting on the day's events, and I feel proud and truly humbled to be surrounded by so many who all wanted the same thing... just to help in any way needed.

"The emergency services, fire, police etc. were truly amazing - thank you to them all.

"I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say to the homeowners of the property that has been devastated by fire, that our hearts go out to you.

"We, your community, will help and support you in any way we can."

