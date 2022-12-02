Bristol Airport's departure lounge is getting a £4million revamp - including a new Boots store.

The changes include a new-look bar and restaurant, changes to the World Duty Free shop and a new Boots Health and Beauty store.

A temporary Boots store will open this week selling a limited range of products, with more items available via a click-and-collect service.

In spring next year, a new larger Boots will open selling travel essentials, toiletries, baby food and nappies, meal deals and health essentials including pain relief, vitamins, allergy tablets, make-up, skincare, fragrances and more.

Head of commercial at Bristol Airport Tom Hack said it's an "exciting period" for the airport and its customers.

He described the changes as a "substantial" investment, adding: “Our customers’ departure lounge experience is an important part of the start to any holiday, and it is necessary for us to provide an exemplary environment.

“We understand that our leisure and business customers have high expectations when travelling through Bristol Airport and we will continue to strive to meet their requirements.

“We are very confident that the investment and evolution of our departure lounge will provide a greater customer experience as we offer new places to shop, eat, drink and relax before you fly.”