Two men sought after Bristol rapper killed at Notting Hill Carnival

Police investigating the death of a Bristol rapper at Notting Hill Carnival have released images of two men they say they "urgently need to speak to".

Takayo Nembhard was stabbed at around 8pm on the evening of Monday 19 August in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Four people have so far been arrested in connection with the 21-year-old's death.

A 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Bristol in October on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “We are making good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has naturally left his family devastated.

“However, we still really need the public’s help to identify the men in these images. If can you help or have any information – no matter how small - about Takayo's murder please come forward.”

Takayo was due to become a dad for the first time, but died before his son was born. Last month, his family told ITV News they are devastated Takayo's son never got to meet his father.

Takayo Nembhard, also known as TKorStretch Credit: Family photo

His family said: “Takayo’s death has left a painful ache for all who loved him and still love him.

“He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous one as he came from a strong family unit. His son was born on 9 November and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet. Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping without him on a daily basis.

“Our family beg the public to provide any info they may have, be that videos or photos that were taken on 29 August in the Ladbroke Grove area.

“Please help us to bring Takayo’s killers to justice and therefore some comfort to us knowing he didn’t die in vain.”

Police guarding the scene at Ladbroke Grove where Takayo Nembhard was stabbed. Credit: ITV

There were several hundred people in the immediate area when Takayo was injured, leading police to believe is likely to be many witnesses.

Detectives say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

The Metropolitan Police have set up a dedicated page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.