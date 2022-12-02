Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report as he investigates a village where hundreds of lorries pass along its narrow roads every day

A village in Wiltshire says it is seeing hundreds of trucks a day charging through its narrow roads.

Campaigners in Maiden Bradley say they raised their concerns months ago but since then nothing has been done to stop the lorries - many of which are driving to and from a nearby quarry.

Residents say the huge vehicle drive through their narrow streets day and night, rattling windows, damaging manholes and making pavements unsafe.

Alex Channer lives in the village, she said: "Well I live right on this road. On average day - we've done a lorry counts - we get between 700 and a thousand massive trucks coming through here.

"That's all day and all night. So you can't sleep at night, you wake up really early in the morning.

"My house is right on the road so you get massive air vibrations as they come through.

"The whole point of living in a rural location is it's meant to be a peaceful rural environment, and it feels like we're living on the slow lane of a motorway."

Protestors gathered calling for a ban on the lorries

Although the village isn't near any A roads, its main street is a useful cut through and lorries can save fuel.

Residents in nearby Chapmanslade and Corsley are also suffering, so people from all three villages met to protest - temporarily blocking the road to raise awareness of the volume of HGV traffic.

A meeting followed where representatives from Wiltshire Council were invited - but did not attend.

The local MP Andrew Murrison agreed something has to be done.

He said: "Lorries should not be rumbling through villages like this one.

"The roads weren't made for it. The houses can't put up with up for much longer.

"I think the time has come for some action and that means diverting heavy lorries from these small villages to the strategic routes that can carry the traffic, that are there for that purpose."

The council said it is aware of the issue, but were unable to attend the campaigners meeting because it is still waiting for the Department of Transport to publish guidelines.

