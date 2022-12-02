A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a crash near Sherborne.

A young child has been taken to hospital while a Yeovil man in his 30s also sustained serious injuries.

The woman, aged in her 30s, who died and the child are both from the village of Milborne Port.

The collision involved three cars and happened on the A30 yesterday (1 December), close to the junction with Marl Lane.

A 55-year-old man from Yeovil has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Dorset Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died.

“An investigation into the incident is underway to establish the full circumstances and I urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, to please come forward.

“I would like to hear from any motorists who were travelling along the A30 and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closure was in place. This was absolutely necessary to allow us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”