A teenage girl has died in hospital after taking an 'unknown substance' at a nightclub in Exeter.

Police were called to the Move club by ambulance staff following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl at around 12.30am this morning (3 December).

The 16-year-old was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she sadly died.

The girl's next of kin have been informed and police are offering support to her family.

A 16-year-old boy from the Exmouth area has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Detectives believe a number of teenagers may have taken tablets containing unknown substances and Devon and Cornwall Police is now urging anyone who has been affected to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass said: “We have identified several teenagers already who reported that they had taken drugs, but we would urge anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact us.

“We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.

“Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about many types of drugs, and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

“You don’t know what they contain, and you don’t know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.”

Anyone with any information that could help with the force's investigation is being urged to get in contact via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50220049906.

