A man has died and 11 other people have been taken to hospital after multiple cars collided near Aldsworth.

Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North shortly after 12.45pm on Friday afternoon (2 December).

Officers found a grey Mini Cooper, black Audi A3, grey Polestar 2 and a black Seat Leon had crashed on the road, between the Coln St Aldwyns and Eastington turnings.

A man in his 50s from Cirencester was declared dead at the scene by emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

Three people involved in the collision were seriously injured and have been taken to Southmead Hospital and John Radcliffe hospital.

Another eight people have been taken to Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The B4425 has been closed as have a number of other surrounding roads while police investigate the collision.

Detectives are now asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant dash cam footage to get in touch with Gloucestershire Police by completing the force's online form here and quoting incident 251 of 2 December