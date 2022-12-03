Detectives investigating the death of a teenager following an alleged 'hit and run' in Swindon have renewed their appeal for information.

Harry Parker, 14, died after being struck by a car on Akers Way, near Nova Hreod Academy, at about 8.20am on Friday 25 November.

Police say the car failed to stop following the collision.

An investigation was launched and a woman was arrested shortly afterwards.

She has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Harry was described by his school as a 'keen footballer'.

They said: " Everyone at Nova Hreod is deeply saddened by the loss of Harry Parker who was a very popular and charming young man with a fantastic sense of humour.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him," they added.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing once again for anyone with relevant dash cam footage or any witnesses to come forward and contact the force's Serious Collision Investigation Team at Police Headquarters on 01225 694597.

Alternatively, the team can be contacted directly by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk