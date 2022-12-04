Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlie having fun in with his toys

Charlie the dog from Somerset is looking for a new home this Christmas.

Charlie, 8 needs a new home after a change in his owner's circumstances. He has had to move out along with another dog.

The RSPCA has released a plea for people to adopt dogs such as Charlie in line with National Mutt day which was observed on Friday (2 December).

Brent Knoll Animal Centre said: "Taking our experiences into consideration, we would be happy to consider Charlie living with children of secondary school age, however, an adult home would be most ideal. This decision is made based on his identified anxieties. Training and behavioural management is required."

Charlie has previously lived with two children, who were aged one and four, and was said to be good with them.

Charlie loves rolling around on the floor and playing with his toys Credit: RSPCA

The centre added: "He may not be experienced with car travel so is likely to need some reassurance and training.

"Regular short journeys that result in something nice (an enjoyable walk for example), could help him gain confidence. However professional support may be required."

Charlie likes to play with a squeaky toy and enjoys zooming around outside and rolling on the floor with his toys.

Sadly, Charlie has also had experiences in life that have strengthened his anxieties.

But the centre concluded: "Charlie is a cracking dog who is highly affectionate with familiar people and very playful."