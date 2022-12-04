An Exeter nightclub where a teenager fell ill and subsequently died has announced it is shutting its doors until further notice as "a mark of respect".

Police were called to the Move club just after midnight on Saturday (3 December) by ambulance staff due to concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl.

The 16-year-old was found to be unwell and taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she sadly died.

The owners of the club have since announced that the venue will remain closed and have said they are "devastated" by the girl's death.

In a statement, a spokesman said: "Following the tragic news from the Devon and Cornwall Police, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.

"We are devastated by this awful tragedy.

"As a mark of respect Move nightclub will be closed until further notice."

The spokesperson added that the girl was at one of Move's 16-18 year old nights, which have run for more than six years.

The events are designed to "create a positive space around music for people of this age group to express themselves and to enjoy music with friends," the spokesperson added.

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy from the Exmouth area on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Detectives believe a number of teenagers may have taken tablets containing unknown substances and the force is now urging anyone who has been affected to get in touch.

Anyone with any information that could help with the force's investigation is being urged to get in contact via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50220049906.