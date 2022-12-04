A pair have been arrested following a stabbing in Swindon where two men were seen carrying 'large knives' and wearing balaclavas.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or information after a person was stabbed in the Haydon End area of Swindon at around 1:30pm this afternoon (4 December).

Witnesses at the scene reported two males dressed in black, with balaclavas and possibly wearing Puffa jackets.

They also reportedly had large knives with them and made off on bikes, possibly electric ones.

Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Officers are now warning that people should dial 999 'immediately' if they spot anyone that matches the description of the two suspects.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: " We don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public however anyone that sees them should not approach them but call 999 immediately, giving the location and direction of travel of the suspects."

Anyone with information is being urged to call Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log number 140 of today’s date.