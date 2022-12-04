A second person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Gloucestershire that has also left 10 others injured.

Four cars collided on the B4425 at Riversmeet North shortly after 12.45pm on Friday afternoon (2 December).

Gloucestershire Police attended and found a grey Mini Cooper, black Audi A3, grey Polestar 2 and a black Seat Leon had crashed on the road, between the Coln St Aldwyns and Eastington turnings.

A man in his 50s from Cirencester was declared dead at the scene by emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

Police originally said that 11 others involved in the collision were taken to various hospitals across the West Country. However, it's now been confirmed that a second person has died.

In an update, officers said that a woman in her 30s, who is from London, has died after being taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol due to serious injuries. Her next of kin has been informed.

Gloucestershire Police added that of the 10 other people who were also taken to hospital for treatment, a number continue to receive treatment for serious injuries. Several others have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

The force also said that an 18-year-old woman from Chipping Norton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant dash cam footage to get. Gloucestershire Police can be contacted either by completing the force's online form here and quoting incident 251 of 2 December.

