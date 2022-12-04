A football match between Yeovil Town and Bromley was abandoned on Saturday (4 December) after a fan died.

The clubs confirmed the fan suffered a 'medical incident' in Bromley's Hayes Lane stadium and later passed away in hospital.

The National League game was abandoned shortly after kick-off.

In a statement, a spokesman for Bromley FC said: "We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the supporters who flagged the incident, medical teams of both clubs, as well as doctors within the crowd who assisted stadium paramedics until the ambulance crew arrived and transferred them to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of all involved, the club have since been informed that the supporter has sadly passed away.

"Everyone at Bromley Football Club is deeply saddened by this news and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s friends and family."

Yeovil's players also issued a statement, which read: "From all the playing staff at Yeovil Town we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the incident at today's game.

"Credit to everyone in the stadium for their grace in a very difficult situation, especially both teams' medical staff and the paramedics present.

"We send our regards to the person involved, their friends and family in really horrible circumstances.

"At times like this the whole football family rallies together and shows that it is more than just a game."