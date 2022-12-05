A 14-year-old boy is one of two people who have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Swindon.

An 18-year-old man died after the incident, which happened in Haydon End at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon (4 December).

A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Wiltshire Police officers are appealing for information following the stabbing and are increasing their patrols across Swindon.

Wiltshire and Swindon’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Wilkinson, said the death of an 18-year-old and arrest of a 14-year-old was a "double tragedy".

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of an 18-year-old man, but also with the families of those involved in the crime", he said.

"There are multiple victims in this horrendous murder.

“Understandably, the instance of yet another murder due to knife crime in Swindon has caused shockwaves in the local community.

"I want to provide reassurance that Wiltshire Police acted swiftly in arresting the suspects in this case and are doing their utmost to prevent a further occurrence of this senseless violence.

“I have spoken with the Chief Constable about this case and impressed upon him the need to reinforce his neighbourhood policing teams if we are to tackle the underlying causes of knife crime.

"Greater police visibility and the increase in frontline officers will start to have effect as more come through the training system to our neighbourhood teams."

Officers want anyone who could assist with their enquiries to get in touch on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.