An easyJet flight travelling from Poland to Bristol Airport was diverted to Prague after a "possible bomb" was reported on board.

The diverted aircraft landed in the Czech Republic at 10.50pm local time yesterday (December 4) before safety inspections were carried out.

Security staff at the airport confirmed no dangerous object was found after a pyrotechnic inspection.

The flight – EZY6276 – was an hour into its two-and-a-half hour flight when it landed at Václav Havel Airport Prague after reports of the "possible bomb" onboard the aircraft.

A spokesperson for the airport said police were called in to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic.

EasyJet has since confirmed that passengers on the flight were put up in hotel accommodation and given meals before their journey continues today.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the airline said: "Flight EZY6267 from Krakow to Bristol yesterday evening diverted to Prague purely as a precautionary security measure.

The flight from Krakow to Bristol was delayed overnight Credit: PA

"The flight has been delayed overnight in Prague where customers have been provided with hotel accommodation and meals and will depart later today.

"We take any security threats made to easyJet seriously and work closely with the police and security agencies.

"The safety and security of passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding."