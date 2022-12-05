A couple from Cornwall won £1 million on the National Lottery just seven days before their wedding.

Christine and Nick Jan bought a National Lottery ticket on a whim after one of Nick's colleagues told him he should buy one.

"We got ourselves a Lucky Dip and here we are with a £1,000,000 win - a very generous wedding gift… of sorts," Christine said.

The mum-of-four said she was so surprised when she saw how much they'd won that she fell out of bed.

She added: “It was the Sunday morning – the day after the Lotto draw – that I checked the winning numbers on my phone. I knew we had won something but didn’t register what so I woke my stepson up to check.”

Despite Christine’s stepson also telling her that she had won, she went to her local shop to get it checked.

She said: “The man behind the counter said, ‘Oh my God, you’ve won the lottery!’ I immediately said, ‘can I have my winnings now?’ He replied, ‘No, it’s too much for us to pay out, it’s £1,000,000. You’ll have to phone Camelot.’”

The news quickly spread around the family who arrived at the couple’s home to celebrate - but delivery driver Nick was still at work.

Christine said: “We were all waiting for Nick to get home to tell him, rather than phoning him with this kind of news whilst he was driving."

The couple won the impressive sum on Saturday 15 October and got married a week later on Sunday 22 October.

Christine said the news that their future is financially secure made their wedding reception juts a week later extra special.

“It was a magical day, even more so knowing we were millionaires," she said.

"I married the man of my dreams and knew that our future was secure. I was so close to telling everyone at the wedding, and I don't know how I kept it quiet, but for both of us it was the most incredibly happy day with all our family around.

"We knew, even if not all of them did, that we would soon be changing their lives for the better too.”

Christine and Nick are now busy making plans of what they will do with their winnings – the couple have already bought a new van and Christine hopes to swim with dolphins.

They also want to buy a home of their own.

Christine said: “We live in a council house currently so we can’t wait to buy a new home for ourselves, it really would be a dream come true.

"We’ll stay locally as this is where we’re from and we love the area. Family is the most important thing in our world and we can’t wait to have the space for family gatherings in a house that can fit us all.”