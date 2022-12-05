Man dies after stabbing in Swindon - Two arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has died after being stabbed in Swindon, and two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It happened in Haydon End at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon (4 December).

Wiltshire Police are appealing for information following the stabbing and are increasing their patrols across Swindon. The two people arrested are in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a hugely concerning crime in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“We are urgently appealing to members of the public who may have information which could support our investigation to contact us.

"We understand that this incident will be of concern to the local residents and we are utilising every available resource within our organisation to identify those responsible for this murder.

“Members of the public will notice an increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to this incident.

"Please do not be alarmed by this and I would encourage you to speak with officers if you have information that will help our investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man.”

Formal identification has not yet been confirmed, but police say they believe they know the identity of the victim and his next of kin have been informed.

Officers want anyone who could assist with their enquiries to get in touch on 101 quoting Operation Glendale. They can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.